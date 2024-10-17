Sawyer Yards presents "Till Death Do Us Art"

Sawyer Yards will honor the rich traditions of the Day of the Dead at an immersive art event, "Till Death Do Us Art." The Sawyer Yards’ North Yard will transform into a colorful tribute to this Mexican tradition, celebrating life, death, and the art that binds us.

The curated showcase features a diverse range of works from Sabine and Spring Street Studios’ artists, each inspired by the Day of the Dead's unique symbolism and cultural heritage. Explore altars, intricate papel picado, and lively contemporary pieces that bring the tradition's vibrant aesthetic and deep spiritual significance to life.

The evening will also include live performances, including traditional music and dance, as well as interactive workshops where visitors can actively participate in creating their own Day of the Dead crafts. They can indulge in authentic Mexican cuisine and enjoy refreshments while immersing themselves in the rich traditions and stories that make this celebration so special.