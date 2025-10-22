Sawyer Yards presents "Till Death Do Us Art"

Sawyer Yards will honor the rich traditions of the Day of the Dead at their immersive art event, "Till Death Do Us Art." The Sawyer Yards’ North Yard will transform into a colorful tribute to this Mexican tradition, where people celebrate life, death, and the art that binds us.

There will be music, traditional Matachines dancing, and altars to explore. Guests will also get to participate in interactive workshops, including making their own flower crowns, and tarot and coffee ceremony readings. Visitors can indulge in food and enjoy refreshments while immersing themselves in the rich traditions that make the celebration so special.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest calavera face paint or traditional attire.