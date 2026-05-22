Sawyer Yards presents Thurston Johnson, Bryan Bradley, and Kristen Aloysius: "Never Forgotten" opening reception

Texas Center for the Missing, Houston Police Department Forensic Artists, and Sabine Street Studios present "Never Forgotten," a new exhibit featuring age-progression artwork of missing persons.

The initiative is a heartfelt effort to shine a light on each case and continue raising awareness in our community in an effort to #BringThemHome. The exhibit features the work of three local forensic artists: Thurston Johnson, Bryan Bradley, and Kristen Aloysius, who are all dedicated to reuniting families through their artistic endeavors.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until July 25.