Sawyer Yards presents Shanti Conlan: "Worlds Real and Imagined" opening reception

Houston artist Shanti Conlan explores the boundaries between reality and imagination in her latest exhibition, "Worlds Real and Imagined." Through her intricate printmaking and drawing techniques, Conlan crafts a visual narrative that transcends the ordinary, blending familiar landscapes with the fantastical.

Each piece in this collection serves as a portal into a unique world, challenging viewers to reconsider their perceptions of the real and the imagined. This exhibition showcases Conlan’s most recent works, pushing the limits of her craft and offering a fresh perspective on the interplay between the tangible and the ethereal.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until October 29.