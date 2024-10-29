Sawyer Yards presents Rona Lesser: "Earth and Sky" opening reception

Artist Rona Lesser presents "Earth and Sky,: an exhibition of landscape and sky paintings in watercolor, acrylic, and pastel made over several years.

Lesser finds being in nature meditative and inspiring and strives to capture that feeling in her paintings. She often paints outdoors and sometimes from her own photographs. For the last few years, she has been concentrating on working with watercolor because of the transparency of the media, and the ease of taking it out to plein-air sites, but she also enjoys the feel of creating with acrylic paint.

Acrylic paint allows for textures to be built up and brush strokes to emphasize the movement of sky and clouds. Pastel allows for intense color, as the pigments are pure color. Each medium serves its purpose in allowing Lesser to explore the wonder of our natural environment.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 30.