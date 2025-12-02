Sawyer Yards presents Rodrigo Aguilar: "The Transparent Truth" public reception

"The Transparent Truth" is a new solo exhibition that uniquely focuses on Rodrigo Aguilar's exploration of color and form within watercolor. The 14 works on view speak to three primary subjects. The first grouping is about academia and fine art. The second is a grouping of beautifully rendered squashed soda cans. Meant for recycling, their meaning changes when painted. The third grouping is a tribute to the city of Houston and its culture.

The exhibition will remain on display in the West Gallery of Silver Street Studios through December 31.