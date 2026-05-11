Sawyer Yards presents Rebecca Pugh: "To the Horizon" opening reception

Artist Rebecca Pugh will present a solo exhibition of abstract paintings, "To the Horizon," in the NorthGallery at Sabine Street Studios.

The exhibition features a selection of paintings from Pugh’s recent body of work that she created while living in Texas since 2020, including new works such as an 18 ft. long painting installation abstracting a memory of driving past a fallen wooden fence during summer drought.

Pugh is inspired by colors and shapes that she sees in the landscape, most recently on her long-distance commute between Houston and College Station. She is drawn to repetition of line, shape and color – like grass, wildflowers, cattle and ranch fences on the side of highways.

Pugh is a Canadian-born artist currently living in Houston and working as an Instructional Assistant Professor at Texas A&M University in College Station.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 25.