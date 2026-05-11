Sawyer Yards presents Rebecca Pugh: "To the Horizon" opening reception

eventdetail
Rebecca Pugh

Artist Rebecca Pugh will present a solo exhibition of abstract paintings, "To the Horizon," in the NorthGallery at Sabine Street Studios.

The exhibition features a selection of paintings from Pugh’s recent body of work that she created while living in Texas since 2020, including new works such as an 18 ft. long painting installation abstracting a memory of driving past a fallen wooden fence during summer drought.

Pugh is inspired by colors and shapes that she sees in the landscape, most recently on her long-distance commute between Houston and College Station. She is drawn to repetition of line, shape and color – like grass, wildflowers, cattle and ranch fences on the side of highways.

Pugh is a Canadian-born artist currently living in Houston and working as an Instructional Assistant Professor at Texas A&M University in College Station.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 25.

Artist Rebecca Pugh will present a solo exhibition of abstract paintings, "To the Horizon," in the NorthGallery at Sabine Street Studios.

The exhibition features a selection of paintings from Pugh’s recent body of work that she created while living in Texas since 2020, including new works such as an 18 ft. long painting installation abstracting a memory of driving past a fallen wooden fence during summer drought.

Pugh is inspired by colors and shapes that she sees in the landscape, most recently on her long-distance commute between Houston and College Station. She is drawn to repetition of line, shape and color – like grass, wildflowers, cattle and ranch fences on the side of highways.

Pugh is a Canadian-born artist currently living in Houston and working as an Instructional Assistant Professor at Texas A&M University in College Station.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 25.

WHEN

WHERE

Sawyer Yards
2101 Winter St Suite A100, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/rebecca-pugh-to-the-horizon

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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