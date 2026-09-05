Sawyer Yards presents "Re-Play: An Exhibition of Soccer, Color, and Motion" opening reception

Sawyer Yards will present "Re-Play," a group art exhibition celebrating the energy, drama, and joy of soccer. The dynamic showcase transforms the beautiful game into a visual experience, featuring painted soccer balls, vibrant canvas artworks, and imaginative pieces inspired by movement, teamwork, competition, and play.

From bold colors and expressive textures to unexpected takes on familiar soccer symbols, "Re-Play" invites viewers to see the sport from a whole new angle. At the opening reception, visitors can explore the gallery, meet the artists, connect with fellow soccer fans, and experience an evening where art and athletics collide.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.