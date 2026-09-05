Sawyer Yards presents "Re-Play: An Exhibition of Soccer, Color, and Motion" opening reception

eventdetail
Courtesy of artist

Sawyer Yards will present "Re-Play," a group art exhibition celebrating the energy, drama, and joy of soccer. The dynamic showcase transforms the beautiful game into a visual experience, featuring painted soccer balls, vibrant canvas artworks, and imaginative pieces inspired by movement, teamwork, competition, and play.

From bold colors and expressive textures to unexpected takes on familiar soccer symbols, "Re-Play" invites viewers to see the sport from a whole new angle. At the opening reception, visitors can explore the gallery, meet the artists, connect with fellow soccer fans, and experience an evening where art and athletics collide.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.

Sawyer Yards will present "Re-Play," a group art exhibition celebrating the energy, drama, and joy of soccer. The dynamic showcase transforms the beautiful game into a visual experience, featuring painted soccer balls, vibrant canvas artworks, and imaginative pieces inspired by movement, teamwork, competition, and play.

From bold colors and expressive textures to unexpected takes on familiar soccer symbols, "Re-Play" invites viewers to see the sport from a whole new angle. At the opening reception, visitors can explore the gallery, meet the artists, connect with fellow soccer fans, and experience an evening where art and athletics collide.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.

WHEN

WHERE

Toros HTX Coffee
2202 Summer St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.facebook.com/events/1464625555501152

TICKET INFO

Free admission
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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