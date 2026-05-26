Sawyer Yards presents "Proximity: Constructed Relations" opening reception

eventdetail
Cheri Randolph

The artists of Spring Street Studios at Sawyer Yards will present "Proximity: Constructed Relations." The exhibition emerged through a process of visual recognition, an awareness of how works begin to interact when placed near one another or in an intentional order.

While curating the work within a shared studio environment, connections surfaced across composition, color, material, and concept, shaping a curatorial approach grounded not in a predetermined theme, but in relationships discovered through sustained looking.

The exhibition was curated by Katherine Rhodes Fields, Dean of the Media, Visual, and Performing Arts Center of Excellence at Houston City College.

The artists of Spring Street Studios at Sawyer Yards will present "Proximity: Constructed Relations." The exhibition emerged through a process of visual recognition, an awareness of how works begin to interact when placed near one another or in an intentional order.

While curating the work within a shared studio environment, connections surfaced across composition, color, material, and concept, shaping a curatorial approach grounded not in a predetermined theme, but in relationships discovered through sustained looking.

The exhibition was curated by Katherine Rhodes Fields, Dean of the Media, Visual, and Performing Arts Center of Excellence at Houston City College.

WHEN

WHERE

Spring Street Studios
1824 Spring St #4056, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/proximity

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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