Sawyer Yards presents Miller Quevedo: "Wave Concert" opening reception

Image courtesy of Miller Quevedo

Colombian artist Miller Quevedo presents a new showcase, "Wave Concert," in the West Gallery of Silver Street Studios at Sawyer Yards.

With a keen research interest, Quevedo endeavors to communicate the significance of developing and honing all human senses, with a particular emphasis on the visual, auditory, and kinesthetic faculties. His latest artistic endeavors transcend the confines of the two-dimensional plane, venturing into the realm of three-dimensional art.

Incorporating diverse elements such as wood, aluminum, metal, and ropes, Quevedo's creations offer a multi-sensory experience for the viewer. Beyond mere visual engagement, his pieces invite tactile exploration and even emit auditory responses, enriching the viewer's experience by activating multiple senses simultaneously.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 30.

WHEN

WHERE

Silver Street Studios
2000 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/wave-concert

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

