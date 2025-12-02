Sawyer Yards presents MaryAnn Lucas: "Every Painting has a Story" artist reception

Silos artist MaryAnn Lucas enjoys working in collage, recycling papers and paintings along with found objects, often letting the process dictate the outcome. She views her work as an exciting journey into the unknown, working intuitively, linking one idea to the next, progressing toward a finished piece.

This method enables Lucas to keep her work fresh and creative. She continually experiments with a variety of techniques and media, living up to her motto: “The only failure is not to try”.

The exhibition will remain on display in Bay 300 of the Silos at Sawyer Yards through January 3, 2026.