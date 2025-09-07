Sawyer Yards presents Justin Earl Grant: "Beseech" opening reception

Sawyer Yards presents "Beseech," an exhibition by artist Justin Earl Grant that invites reflection on the essence of human connection through 30 enigmatic portraits arranged in a suspended oval configuration.

The portraits, executed on photographic paper with a distinctive wax finish, have been carefully hand-torn, lending an additional tactile and emotional dimension to each piece. At the center of the installation, a monumental sculptural work anchors the experience, while warm lighting, reminiscent of candlelight, envelops the space in a contemplative atmosphere.

Although the series is rooted in the artist's exploration of family dynamics, his work evolved into a broader, more universal narrative, featuring fictional characters who traverse the social spectrum, similar to a Shakespearean drama.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 1.