Sawyer Yards presents Jatziri Barron: "Abrazo de Luz" opening reception

"Abrazo de Luz" offers a window into the deeply introspective journey of growth and self-discovery that often defines one’s late twenties. In this bold exhibition, artist Jatziri Barron explores the contrasting forces of light and darkness - hope and struggle - set within the intricate fabric of a multicultural urban landscape. Each piece asks viewers to confront the complexities of existence, where beauty and challenge intertwine.

Some works are inspired by Barron's own poetry, adding an intimate layer to the visual narrative. At the heart of the exhibition is the metaphor of "abrazo de luz" (embrace of light), a phrase Barron uses to describe the fleeting miracles - whether in the form of people or circumstances - that reignite our faith in humanity. These moments are more than just glimmers of hope; they signal profound spiritual awakenings, urging us to consider the shifts in consciousness taking place within ourselves and the world around us.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 30.