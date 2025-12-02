Sawyer Yards presents "Inside The Yards: Merry and Bright"

eventdetail
Sawyer Yards

Sawyer Yards will present "Inside the Yards: Merry and Bright," a four-day community holiday celebration that features local artists, festive installations, live entertainment, and creative workshops.

The event brings together the creative campus and the broader Houston community for a joyful, art-filled holiday experience while supporting the Houston Food Bank. Free activations include a 10,000 square foot light installation, Santa meet and greet, photo booth, balloon artist, caricature artist, face painting, DIY tote bag screen printing, popcorn, cotton candy, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Sawyer Yards
2101 Winter St Suite A100, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://events.sawyeryards.com/e/inside-the-yards-merry-bright-2025

TICKET INFO

Free-$5

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
