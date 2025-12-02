Sawyer Yards presents "Inside The Yards: Merry and Bright"

Sawyer Yards will present "Inside the Yards: Merry and Bright," a four-day community holiday celebration that features local artists, festive installations, live entertainment, and creative workshops.

The event brings together the creative campus and the broader Houston community for a joyful, art-filled holiday experience while supporting the Houston Food Bank. Free activations include a 10,000 square foot light installation, Santa meet and greet, photo booth, balloon artist, caricature artist, face painting, DIY tote bag screen printing, popcorn, cotton candy, and more.