Sawyer Yards presents Erica Alonso: "On the Brink" opening reception

Houston artist Erika Alonso presents "On the Brink." Alonso's large watercolor compositions are abstract, but have palpable depth that draws people in. The layering and the wide variety of dynamic marks accumulate to just the right point of tension, conjuring narrative landscapes - spacious, imagined terrains animated by lyrical lines, repetition, and ritual. Visitors are invited to take a moment to reflect upon these landscapes and whatever creatures and stories they find waiting there.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until July 11.