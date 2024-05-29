Sawyer Yards presents "Dual Perspectives: Artist and Audience" opening reception

Sawyer Yards presents "Dual Perspectives: Artist and Audience," an innovative art exhibition that draws inspiration from Ansel Adams' insightful quote, "There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer."

Bringing together over 50 artists from across the Sawyer Yards campus, the exhibition is composed of artwork that is made to engage and elicit a response. Working in all kinds of media and using tools such as color, humor, and experimental formats, the artists explore the profound dynamic between creators, their creations, and those who engage with their work.

As part of this annual invitational at Spring Street Studios, prizes will be awarded by longtime Houston artist, Chris Silkwood. The opening also coincides with the opening of Sandra de la Rosa's "Paper Wings" installation, and a separate upstairs exhibition entitled "Algorithm of the Mind."