Sawyer Yards presents Cirque De Art

Cirque De Art at The Silos will be a day of mystery, play, and discovery. Costumes are encouraged for visitors as they wander through open studios for trick-or-treating, join a building-wide scavenger hunt for a chance to win a special raffle prize, and experience the thrill of a flashlight tour inside Site Gallery.

The immersive afternoon blends art, adventure, and a touch of Halloween magic. During the day, visitors can also enjoy bandana screenprinting with Black Swan Screen Printing, a DJ set and live music by Krista Sharpe, a face painting artist, the roaming photobooth, and a chance to explore open art studios and exhibitions throughout the building.