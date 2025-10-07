Sawyer Yards presents Cirque De Art

Sawyer Yards

Cirque De Art at The Silos will be a day of mystery, play, and discovery. Costumes are encouraged for visitors as they wander through open studios for trick-or-treating, join a building-wide scavenger hunt for a chance to win a special raffle prize, and experience the thrill of a flashlight tour inside Site Gallery.

The immersive afternoon blends art, adventure, and a touch of Halloween magic. During the day, visitors can also enjoy bandana screenprinting with Black Swan Screen Printing, a DJ set and live music by Krista Sharpe, a face painting artist, the roaming photobooth, and a chance to explore open art studios and exhibitions throughout the building.

WHEN

WHERE

The Silos at Sawyer Yards
1502 Sawyer St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://events.sawyeryards.com/e/inside-the-yards-cirque-de-art

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
