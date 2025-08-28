Sawyer Yards presents Cinematica at Silver Street

Cinematica at Silver Street will be a night of art, shadows, and style. The event will feature a walkable exhibition where artists channel the language of film: noir shadows, surreal dreamscapes, bold palettes, and iconic characters.

The Pop Noir Dress Code is black, white, grayscale, or full cinematic glam. Think Old Hollywood, avant-garde, or your favorite film persona. Attendees can become part of the art with activations like the Shadow Art Wall, where they can pose in dramatic silhouette; Monochrome Cocktail Bar, featuring cinema-inspired sips; Poster Wall: Cast Yourself, allowing guests to star in their own movie poster; and a silent auction, where they can collect artwork by Silver Street artists.

Sawyer Yards
2101 Winter St Suite A100, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://events.sawyeryards.com/e/cinematica-at-silver-street

Admission is free.

