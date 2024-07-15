Quantcast

Sawyer Yards presents "Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes" opening reception

Everyday life, forks in the road, and dead ends forcing us to alter course as time moves on are all natural parts of the human experience. Sometimes we aren’t even aware of certain changes until we reflect on our present and the events of the past. We are changed in the process and often wonder how we got to certain places in our lives.

In "Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes," inspired by the David Bowie song, artists of Sabine Street Studios present works incorporating the ideas of time, change, and reflection, connecting the past and the present, all steering us towards an unknown future.

The exhibition, on view in the South Gallery and corridor of Sabine Street Studios, will remain on display through November 2.

WHEN

WHERE

Sawyer Yards
2101 Winter St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/ch-ch-ch-changes

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

