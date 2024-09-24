Sawyer Yards presents Caz Scott: "Breathwork" opening reception

Sawyer Yards presents "Breath Work," a new sculptural installation by Houston artist Caz Scott.
"Breath Work" is a single artwork in three parts that represents the process of emotional regulation, taking internal action and expressing it outwardly, and moving from the states of red-hot hyperarousal and the blues of hypoarousal into a blended, centered state of being. The piece was produced using digital design techniques, machine-aided construction, hand painting, and assemblage. The combination of machine and hand-crafting is persistent in Scott's work, as are explorations of loose barriers between the digital and the real.
Scott is a multidisciplinary artist, published author, and educator with a professional background in architecture, performance art, and sculpture, and a deep interest in the natural sciences and metaphysical philosophies. Raised a Houstonian, Scott draws from their identity as a queer, gulf-coast resident, and their work is representative of their internal world, and external influences.
The opening reception will also feature a DJ, and a performance by Scott that also explores ideas of breath work and physiological regulatory processes. The exhibition will remain on display through July 26, 2025.
Admission is free.