Sawyer Yards presents Cary Reeder: "Somewhere Between Human and Beast" opening reception

Houston artist Cary Reeder takes a humorous look at illness, healing, and the body in her newest solo exhibition, "Somewhere Between Human and Beast." Reeder created this new series of works as a way to process a life-threatening health odyssey after undergoing open heart surgery, as well as works that touch on daily life as a person with chronic illness and a larger body.

During Reeder’s health crisis, humor helped her cope with the mysterious, unexplained, and unknowable. After breaking her wrist during this time, she made a series of gestural works on paper with her non-dominant hand that gave her freedom to express the absurdity of her situation and the emotional turmoil she was experiencing. Using the language of imaginary creatures, these works became the basis for "Somewhere Between Human and Beast."

Reeder uses unexpected color combinations and bright, fluorescent colors to set an off-kilter tone. Additionally, her painting technique mimics the graphic look of screen printing, playing with the viewer’s perception of where the artist’s hand lies in the making. Through these works, Reeder shares a hopeful view of healing and a way to find humor in being human.

The exhibition is on view in Bay 300 of the Silos at Sawyer Yards studio building through November 29.