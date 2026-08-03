Sawyer Yards presents "Beyond Skin Deep: Tattoo Artist Showcase" opening reception

Tattoo artist and curator Julian Solis will present a unique showcase of works made by local Houston tattoo artists in a variety of media. Tattooing has long been accepted as a folk art. This exhibition asks viewers to consider tattoo art and work created by tattooers as fine art.
Displayed in a traditional gallery setting, works in oil, graphite, ink, and more assert themselves as totally belonging, yet with a perspective unique to artists who work on the human body. In this showcase, visitors will find traditional flash paintings alongside portraits in oils - both displaying the relationship tattooers have between their personal art practices and art made for clients.
The exhibition will remain on display in the East Corridor Gallery through September 12.
Tattoo artist and curator Julian Solis will present a unique showcase of works made by local Houston tattoo artists in a variety of media. Tattooing has long been accepted as a folk art. This exhibition asks viewers to consider tattoo art and work created by tattooers as fine art.
Displayed in a traditional gallery setting, works in oil, graphite, ink, and more assert themselves as totally belonging, yet with a perspective unique to artists who work on the human body. In this showcase, visitors will find traditional flash paintings alongside portraits in oils - both displaying the relationship tattooers have between their personal art practices and art made for clients.
The exhibition will remain on display in the East Corridor Gallery through September 12.
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TICKET INFO
Admission is free.