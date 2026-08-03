Sawyer Yards presents "Beyond Skin Deep: Tattoo Artist Showcase" opening reception

Tattoo artist and curator Julian Solis will present a unique showcase of works made by local Houston tattoo artists in a variety of media. Tattooing has long been accepted as a folk art. This exhibition asks viewers to consider tattoo art and work created by tattooers as fine art.

Displayed in a traditional gallery setting, works in oil, graphite, ink, and more assert themselves as totally belonging, yet with a perspective unique to artists who work on the human body. In this showcase, visitors will find traditional flash paintings alongside portraits in oils - both displaying the relationship tattooers have between their personal art practices and art made for clients.

The exhibition will remain on display in the East Corridor Gallery through September 12.