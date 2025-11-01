Sawyer Yards presents April DeConick: "Clay, Thread, and Wonder" opening reception

April DeConick is a multidisciplinary artist and professor of the study of Religion at Rice University. Working in clay and fiber, she treats her materials not as tools but as collaborators. Her pieces emerge through an instinctual, physical process, shaped by curiosity, improvisation, and the joy of discovery.

The exhibition "Clay, Thread, and Wonder" features hand-hooked weavings, vessels, furniture, and wall compositions. Each piece explores the intersection of the haptic and the aesthetic, using the tactility of fiber and the textured surfaces of clay to engage the senses and evoke wonder. Her sustainable artworks, crafted from wool and earth, invite reflection on how we shape ourselves - and are shaped - through making, becoming, and caring for one another and the planet we share.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 17, 2026.