Sawyer Yards present Nohelia Vargas Bolívar: "El Ensayo" opening reception

Artist Nohelia Vargas Bolívar takes over the TANK Space at Spring Street Studios with an interactive installation: "El Ensayo."

"El Ensayo" is not a finished thing - it is a rehearsal, a draft, a becoming. Unlike in English, which long ago separated the written essay from the theatrical rehearsal, the Spanish language never made that split. "Ensayo" holds both meanings at once, refusing the distance between thinking and performing, between drafting and doing.

Combining painting, animation, and sculpture, Bolívar questions what we are beneath the names the world gives us, the titles we earn, the roles we inherit, and the borders of gender, faith, and ideology we are asked to live within. What if identity is not a fixed destination but an eternal path?

"El Ensayo" invites visitors to step into that unfinished story, and to recognize themselves not in who they are, but in who they are still learning to be.

Bolivar is a multidisciplinary artist based in Houston whose practice moves fluidly between painting, sculpture, and animation. Her work constructs hybrid figures and surrealist narratives that sit at the threshold between the familiar and the unsettling. At the heart of her practice lies a quiet obsession with "humanhood" - the dreaming, fragile, contradictory nature of beings capable of both creation and erosion.

The exhibition is on view through September 12.