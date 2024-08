The nation’s largest creative campus, Sawyer Yards, will host the Second Saturday Art Ramble. The event is an immersion into the heART of Houston's thriving art scene. Guests can wander through a kaleidoscope of artistic expression, including paintings, sculptures, photography, and ceramics.

Over 100 art studios will open their doors from 12-5 pm. Each studio visit offers a chance to engage with local artists, explore their work, and even take home a piece at a variety of price points.