As part of the "Dance of Gesture" exhibition, Houston-based Colombian artist Loriana Espinel will host a conversation and live demonstration of her production, Caligrafitis.

In her exhibition, Espinel draws inspiration from pre-Columbian pictographs from Chiribiquete National Park in Colombia, as well as Japanese and European calligraphic styles to develop a new visual system. The xhibition runs through Saturday, August 31.