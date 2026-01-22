Santa Maria Hostel presents R.I.S.E. Luncheon

Santa Maria Hostel's R.I.S.E. Luncheon is an annual fundraiser celebrating the thousands of women and families whose lives are transformed by Santa Maria’s mission - to empower women and their families to lead healthy, successful, productive and self-fulfilling lives.

