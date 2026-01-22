Santa Maria Hostel presents R.I.S.E. Luncheon

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Marketing Team, Santa Maria Hostel

Santa Maria Hostel's R.I.S.E. Luncheon is an annual fundraiser celebrating the thousands of women and families whose lives are transformed by Santa Maria’s mission - to empower women and their families to lead healthy, successful, productive and self-fulfilling lives.

Santa Maria Hostel's R.I.S.E. Luncheon is an annual fundraiser celebrating the thousands of women and families whose lives are transformed by Santa Maria’s mission - to empower women and their families to lead healthy, successful, productive and self-fulfilling lives.

WHEN

WHERE

Junior League of Houston
1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://santamariahostel.org/help-pave-the-way/rise/

TICKET INFO

$250

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.