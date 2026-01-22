Santa Maria Hostel presents R.I.S.E. Luncheon

Photo courtesy of Marketing Team, Santa Maria Hostel
Santa Maria Hostel's R.I.S.E. Luncheon is an annual fundraiser celebrating the thousands of women and families whose lives are transformed by Santa Maria’s mission - to empower women and their families to lead healthy, successful, productive and self-fulfilling lives.
