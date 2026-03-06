San Jacinto College Central Campus Art Gallery presents Diana-Sofia Estrada: "Una Patoja y una Chapina" opening reception

Photo courtesy of the artist

San Jacinto College's Central Art Gallery presents "Una Patoja y una Chapina," an exhibition featuring full-time art and design faculty member Diana-Sofia Estrada alongside her grandmother, Marta Lidia Umaña-Matta de Wer.

Together the artists explore matriarchal narratives and labor through fashion-based installation, animation, video, and sound. The title draws from Guatemalan colloquialisms: patoja meaning young girl, and chapina, a woman from Guatemala. Using these words gives specification to background and idioms in the works presented in the gallery.

"Una Patoja y una Chapina "creates a dialogue between living and deceased family members. Estrada activates Umaña-Matta de Wer’s hand-made garments through performance installation, responding directly to her grandmother’s labor and legacy. The exhibition reflects on lineage, memory and myth, weaving together past and present through embodied, multi-media storytelling.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through April 12.

WHEN

WHERE

San Jacinto College: Central Campus
8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505, USA
https://www.sanjac.edu/programs/areas-of-study/arts/art-design/central-campus-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
