San Jacinto College Central Campus Art Gallery presents Diana-Sofia Estrada: "Una Patoja y una Chapina" opening reception

San Jacinto College's Central Art Gallery presents "Una Patoja y una Chapina," an exhibition featuring full-time art and design faculty member Diana-Sofia Estrada alongside her grandmother, Marta Lidia Umaña-Matta de Wer.

Together the artists explore matriarchal narratives and labor through fashion-based installation, animation, video, and sound. The title draws from Guatemalan colloquialisms: patoja meaning young girl, and chapina, a woman from Guatemala. Using these words gives specification to background and idioms in the works presented in the gallery.

"Una Patoja y una Chapina "creates a dialogue between living and deceased family members. Estrada activates Umaña-Matta de Wer’s hand-made garments through performance installation, responding directly to her grandmother’s labor and legacy. The exhibition reflects on lineage, memory and myth, weaving together past and present through embodied, multi-media storytelling.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through April 12.