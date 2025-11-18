Sabrina Claudio in concert

Photo courtesy of Sabrina Claudio

Sabrina Claudio comes to Houston in support of her new album, Fall in Love with Her.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues - Houston
1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/sabrina-claudio-fall-in-love-with-houston-texas-03-07-2026/event/3A00635D72553288

TICKET INFO

$46-$174

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
