Ryan Castro and Blessd in concert

Photo courtesy of Ryan Castro and Blessd

Ryan Castro and Blessd will come to Houston as part of their co-headlining tour. Ryan Castro is touring in support of his new album, El Cantante del Ghetto, while Blessd is touring in support of his new album, Si Sabe.

713 Music Hall
401 Franklin St Suite 1600, Houston, TX 77201, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/blessd-ryan-castro-ay-bendito-ghetto-houston-texas-11-15-2024/event/3A0060D5C9276A4C

$64 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.