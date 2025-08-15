Russian Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents Olena Blahulyak - Through the Prism of Sound: From Baroque to Jazz

Photo courtesy of Olena Blahulyak

Cultural Center “Our Texas” presents Ukrainian pianist Olena Blahulyak in an intimate concert,Through the Prism of Sound: From Baroque to Jazz. Blahulyak will take audiences on a musical journey spanning four centuries, all blending in a program that bridges Baroque refinement and contemporary jazz influence.

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/baroque-jazz-blahulyak/

TICKET INFO

$32

