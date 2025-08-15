Russian Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents Nataliya Kachanova-Rhodes: “Where Dreams Take Root” opening reception

The Cultural Center “Our Texas” presents the opening of “Where Dreams Take Root,” a solo exhibition by Houston-based artist Nataliya Kachanova-Rhodes.

“Where Dreams Take Root” presents a poetic exploration of the natural world through dreamlike, ethereal paintings. In this evocative body of work, Kachanova-Rhodes blurs the line between landscape and imagination, inviting viewers into a realm where nature and the unconscious mind intertwine. Trees pulse with memory, skies cradle the spirit, and roots echo the inner journey of transformation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until October 4.