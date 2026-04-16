Russian Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents Narmin Backus: "Journeys Through Color" opening reception

Cultural Center “Our Texas” presents "Journeys Through Color," a solo exhibition by multimedia artist Narmin Backus.

Backus is the founder of the Narmin Art Studio brand and a versatile artist whose creative practice spans oils, acrylics, and pastels, as well as textiles and wearable art - painting on silk, denim, and cotton. Her work is defined by a rich, radiant color palette and a love of contrast, drawing viewers into compositions that pulse with life and emotion.

Her subjects range widely - scenes from wildlife, biblical narratives, human figures, and the landscapes and culture of her native Azerbaijan - but all are united by her overarching mission: to share the beauty of God’s creative world and bring the light of that creation to as many people as possible.

"Journeys Through Color" invites Houston audiences to experience the full breadth of Backus’s expressive world - a visual journey through color, faith, and the wonders of the natural world. All works of art are available for purchase.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until June 12.