Russian Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents From Inner Voice to Shared Song, featuring the works for piano solo and piano four hands by Robert Schumann, Miroslav Skoryk, and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Pianist and composer Anton Igubnov is a laureate of different international competitions such as Grieg International Competition in Bergen (Norway), the International Piano Concerto Competition in Shenzhen (China), the Brahms International Competition (Austria), and others. As a representative of rich Russian piano school, Anton mixes piano performing with composition. Pianist Tali Morgulis is a performer and a pedagogue. Dr. Morgulis continues to present solo, chamber music, and orchestral performances worldwide.