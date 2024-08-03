Running Alliance Sport presents Boo Dash 5K & Kids 1K Fun Run
Photo courtesy of Running Alliance Sport
Running Alliance Sport will bring back the Boo Dash, a family friendly Halloween 5K. Participants can wear family-friendly costumes and compete in the Costume Contest, get some treats (and a finisher’s medal), and celebrate the changing of the seasons in frightful fashion.
WHEN
WHERE
Clear Lake City Sports and Recreation Complex
16511 Diana Ln, Houston, TX 77062, USA
https://cli.re/75763-boo-dash-5k--kids-1k-fun-run
TICKET INFO
$40
