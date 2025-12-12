Rosalía in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Rosalía

Rosalía comes to Dallas in support of her new album, Lux.

Rosalía comes to Dallas in support of her new album, Lux.

WHEN

WHERE

Toyota Center
1510 Polk St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.toyotacenter.com/events/detail/rosalia

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.