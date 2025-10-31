Rooted Treasures HTX presents Texas Aroid Show

The Texas Aroid Show is an annual event that brings together plant enthusiasts, collectors, and small businesses from across Texas and beyond for a weekend celebrating rare and tropical plants, education, and community.

The show features 40+ vendors showcasing rare aroids, houseplants, and handmade botanical goods; educational workshops and demos for all experience levels; Plant Bingo and family-friendly activities throughout the weekend; and community partnerships supporting local businesses and nonprofits.

WHEN

WHERE

Berry Center Arena
8877 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77433, USA
https://www.rootedtreasureshtx.com/texasaroidshow

TICKET INFO

