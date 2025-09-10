Ronald McDonald House Charities presents Trafigura Run for the House

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Houston Charities

The Trafigura Run for the House is a USATF certified 5k and kids’ 1k benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston. More than 900 participants, volunteers, and spectators will raise money to support families with a seriously ill or injured child receiving treatment in the Texas Medical Center.

WHEN

WHERE

Sam Houston Park
1000 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://rmhchouston.org/event/run-for-the-house/

TICKET INFO

$30-$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
