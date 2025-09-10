Ronald McDonald House Charities presents Trafigura Run for the House
Photo courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Houston Charities
The Trafigura Run for the House is a USATF certified 5k and kids’ 1k benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston. More than 900 participants, volunteers, and spectators will raise money to support families with a seriously ill or injured child receiving treatment in the Texas Medical Center.
WHEN
WHERE
Sam Houston Park
1000 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://rmhchouston.org/event/run-for-the-house/
TICKET INFO
$30-$40
