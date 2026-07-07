Role Model in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Chloe Chippendale

Role Model comes to Houston in support of his new album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass.

Role Model comes to Houston in support of his new album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass.

WHEN

WHERE

713 Music Hall
401 Franklin St Ste 1600, Houston, TX 77201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/role-model-presents-chuck-on-tour-houston-texas-10-06-2026/event/3A0064CBD487ECEC

TICKET INFO

$75-$302

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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