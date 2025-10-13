ROCO Unchambered presents Brook Ferguson and Rebecca Powell Garfield

ROCO opens its Unchambered Series with ROCO flute duo Brook Ferguson and Rebecca Powell Garfield. From the heights of the piccolo to the depths of the bass flute, the duo’s program explores the flute family’s range through a variety of works that include solos and duets, as well as a piece for flute choir.

Two composers featured - Valerie Coleman and Ian Clarke - are familiar names in ROCO’s repertoire, from an earlier Unchambered performance and a livestreamed solo performance by Ferguson. The rest of the program features composers making their ROCO debut: Adina Izarra’s Plumismo for piccolo solo, Franz & Karl Doppler’s Rigoletto Fantasy for 2 flutes and piano, and Yuko Uebayashi’s Au-Delà du Temps for 2 flutes & piano.

The duo will also be joined by ROCO pianist Audrey Andrist for several works, and by local Houston flute ensemble Flutes on the Bayou as guest artists for the performance of Valerie Coleman’s Juba for flute choir.