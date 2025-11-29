ROCO Unchambered: Laurie Meister

ROCO continues its Unchambered Series with an intimate performance featuring harpist Laurie Meister, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Julia Ideson Library. The program weaves together music and memory to highlight the expressive beauty of the harp and the building’s storied past. The concert includes a newly commissioned piece by Errollyn Wallen, created in homage to the library’s many murals painted by women employed by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression, capturing the enduring spirit of creative resilience.