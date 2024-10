ROCO’s Unchambered Series opens with a concert featuring and curated by Founder, Artistic Director, and Principal Oboist Alecia Lawyer and pianist Audrey Andrist.



The program will include Houston-native Jefferson Todd Frazier‘s Music for the Birds, inspired by species of the Gulf Coast, duos by Alyssa Morris and Jessica Meyer, and Kelly Vaneman‘s Play for Oboe and Audience.