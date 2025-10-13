ROCO presents Make a Joyful Noise!

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of ROCO (River Oaks Chamber Orchestra)

Make A Joyful Noise! returns for an evening of community, creativity, and a bit of cheer. Guests can sip, mingle, and explore their musical side through ROCO’s Instrument Petting Zoo for adults. Led by ROCO musicians and perfect for beginners and enthusiasts alike, guests will have the chance for hands-on experiences with orchestral instruments in a relaxed, no-pressure setting, paired with a variety of wines, bites, and festive vibes. Guests are invited to find musicians from all four instrument families - winds, brass, strings, and percussion - for a chance to strike the gong (actually a tam-tam).

Make A Joyful Noise! returns for an evening of community, creativity, and a bit of cheer. Guests can sip, mingle, and explore their musical side through ROCO’s Instrument Petting Zoo for adults. Led by ROCO musicians and perfect for beginners and enthusiasts alike, guests will have the chance for hands-on experiences with orchestral instruments in a relaxed, no-pressure setting, paired with a variety of wines, bites, and festive vibes. Guests are invited to find musicians from all four instrument families - winds, brass, strings, and percussion - for a chance to strike the gong (actually a tam-tam).

WHEN

WHERE

Padre's Wine Shop + Bar
3522 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/117804/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.