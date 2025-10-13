ROCO presents Make a Joyful Noise!

Make A Joyful Noise! returns for an evening of community, creativity, and a bit of cheer. Guests can sip, mingle, and explore their musical side through ROCO’s Instrument Petting Zoo for adults. Led by ROCO musicians and perfect for beginners and enthusiasts alike, guests will have the chance for hands-on experiences with orchestral instruments in a relaxed, no-pressure setting, paired with a variety of wines, bites, and festive vibes. Guests are invited to find musicians from all four instrument families - winds, brass, strings, and percussion - for a chance to strike the gong (actually a tam-tam).