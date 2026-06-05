ROCO presents Eyes On The Horizon

ROCO opens its 22nd season and the Albert and Margaret Alkek Foundation In Concert Series with Eyes On The Horizon, an exploration of how we perceive the world - and how music can reshape that perception.

Led by Artistic Partner Delyana Lazarova, the journey begins with Jonathan Peters’ Sonus Colorum (The Sound of Colors), exploring the characters of colors in a vivid sonic palette.

Alison Shearer features as soloist in her newly commissioned concerto for alto saxophone and chamber orchestra, inspired by artwork created by her late father John Shearer, a celebrated photojournalist whose work captured moments of social change in the 1960s.

Leanna Primiani’s Visions, a ROCO co-commissioned concerto for orchestra paired with curated imagery, examines vision on multiple levels - from biology and technology to social inequity - asking audiences to consider what remains unseen. A rarely heard gem by a master of the silver screen completes the program, Nino Rota’s Symphony No. 3 - reminding us that discovery can be both profound and joyful.