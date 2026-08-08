ROCO in Concert: Fellow Travelers

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Rei Hotoda

ROCO continues its 22nd season with Fellow Travelers, exploring companionship and shared humanity through music. Guest conductor Rei Hotoda leads the 40-piece chamber orchestra in its debut at The Ismaili Center with back-to-back performances.

The concert features a new world premiere from Season 22 Composer-In-Residence Jessica Meyer that explores how melody, harmony, and sound interact with both external physical environments and internal human experience, along with Marcus Karl Maroney's Concerto for Chamber Orchestra, a 2016 ROCO Commission. Together with the spiritual inflection of Arvo Pärt's Fratres and the duality of Beethoven's Symphony No. 2, the program invites audiences on a shared journey of discovery.

ROCO continues its 22nd season with Fellow Travelers, exploring companionship and shared humanity through music. Guest conductor Rei Hotoda leads the 40-piece chamber orchestra in its debut at The Ismaili Center with back-to-back performances.

The concert features a new world premiere from Season 22 Composer-In-Residence Jessica Meyer that explores how melody, harmony, and sound interact with both external physical environments and internal human experience, along with Marcus Karl Maroney's Concerto for Chamber Orchestra, a 2016 ROCO Commission. Together with the spiritual inflection of Arvo Pärt's Fratres and the duality of Beethoven's Symphony No. 2, the program invites audiences on a shared journey of discovery.

WHEN

WHERE

The Ismaili Center
2323 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/155454/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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