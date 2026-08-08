ROCO in Concert: Fellow Travelers

ROCO continues its 22nd season with Fellow Travelers, exploring companionship and shared humanity through music. Guest conductor Rei Hotoda leads the 40-piece chamber orchestra in its debut at The Ismaili Center with back-to-back performances.

The concert features a new world premiere from Season 22 Composer-In-Residence Jessica Meyer that explores how melody, harmony, and sound interact with both external physical environments and internal human experience, along with Marcus Karl Maroney's Concerto for Chamber Orchestra, a 2016 ROCO Commission. Together with the spiritual inflection of Arvo Pärt's Fratres and the duality of Beethoven's Symphony No. 2, the program invites audiences on a shared journey of discovery.