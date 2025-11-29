ROCO Connections: Sense of Mind

ROCO concludes its Connections Series and its 21st season with Sense of Mind, a bold exploration of how music and the brain intertwine. The performance pairs ROCO musicians with advanced technology, translating real-time neural activity into immersive visuals that react to the sound waves emitted by the musical instruments.

Designed in partnership with neuroscientists and digital artists, Sense of Mind invites audiences to consider how music moves us emotionally and how we process it biologically. The concert features guest pianist Mei Rui (Director of Music in Medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center) and a newly commissioned piece by Anthony Brandt, along with visuals created by animator/illustrator Badie Khaleghian.