ROCO Connections: Quartet for All Time

ROCO’s Connections Series continues with Quartet for All Time, a program of emotional resonance. Through a selection of thoughtfully curated works, this concert exhibits music’s power to reflect and uplift in times of grief and remembrance. Featuring performances from a quartet of ROCO musicians, the evening honors personal and collective memory through music that speaks across generations and traditions, inviting audiences to reflect on the role of music in preserving hope and history. Commissioned by ROCO, the quartet premieres composer James Stephenson’s new work Quartet for Tomorrow, written as a companion piece to Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time.