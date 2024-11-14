ROCO Connections presents Yuletide with ROCO & Jazz Houston
Photo courtesy of ROCO
ROCO and Jazz Houston will get in the holiday spirit with a brunch created by Chef Soren Pedersen. The concert will include holiday tunes in classic and jazz arrangements. Post-concert, Houston Botanic Garden docents will be on hand for optional guided tours of the Garden.
WHEN
WHERE
Houston Botanic Garden
1 Botanic Ln, Houston, TX 77017, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/87694/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
