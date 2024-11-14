ROCO Connections presents Beer & Brass

Beer & Brass is an annual ROCO tradition to ring in the new year. The ROCO Brass Quintet will serenade the audience with traditional beer hall music and favorite brass arrangements. There will be craft beers (plus root beer) and bites by Saint Arnold.
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020, USA
$50
