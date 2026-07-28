Photo courtesy of ROCO Connections: From Silence to Sound
ROCO Connections will present a spooky celebration of silent film and live music in "From Silence to Sound." Led by conductor and arranger Andrew Earle Simpson, the program features original scores performed by a live chamber ensemble alongside The Phantom of the Opera (1925) and Disney’s The Skeleton Dance (1929), plus Bohuslav Martinů’s La revue de cuisine.
ROCO Connections will present a spooky celebration of silent film and live music in "From Silence to Sound." Led by conductor and arranger Andrew Earle Simpson, the program features original scores performed by a live chamber ensemble alongside The Phantom of the Opera (1925) and Disney’s The Skeleton Dance (1929), plus Bohuslav Martinů’s La revue de cuisine.
WHEN
WHERE
The River Oaks Theatre
2009 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/155504/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$45
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